Rep. Jerrold Nadler Promises to End Probes of the FBI & DOJ

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York leftist Democrat, will likely lead the House Judiciary Committee next year and plans to end the probes into the FBI and DOJ over the handling of the Hillary email scandal.

In a press gaggle Friday, a reporter asked Nadler if he would officially end the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation of the FBI and DOJ.

“Yes, because it’s a waste of time to start with,” Nadler said. “The entire purpose of this investigation is to cast aspersion on the real investigation, which is Mueller. There is no evidence whatsoever of bias at the FBI or any of this other nonsense they are talking about.”

There is NO EVIDENCE? Is he kidding? We can really expect him to be fair running the House Judiciary Committee since he’s starting out by lying.

Nadler is the one who announced he will investigate President Trump and the Trump organization [launch a fishing expedition], secure the President’s tax records and records for the Trump organization. He wants to impeach Trump and Justice Kavanaugh.

Watch: