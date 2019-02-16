Rep. Jerry Nadler Hints He Can CONFISCATE Our Guns

President Trump signed a bad bill Friday, one that has some terrible open borders provisions. Far-left Democrats composed the bill and had the President up against the wall. The President took the courageous action of declaring the National Emergency Declaration to build a border wall, knowing he will pay a price for it.

Besides lawsuits and bills being introduced to stop the President from implementing the Declaration, the Democrats are trying to embarrass him. The goal of everything they do is to erode his base and get his poll numbers into the thirties.

They know Republicans and Democrats alike fear that this will set a precedent so the Democrats are playing that up. But the truth is, the Democrats don’t need a precedent. Democrats are being led by totalitarians bent on one-party rule and they will do whatever they feel like doing.

One of the threats they are using to scare people is gun ownership. Threats to limit gun ownership were first issued by Nancy Pelosi this week and then Chris Murphy. They said they could take our guns or limit the use of them with a national emergency declaration despite protections afforded by the Second Amendment.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) on Friday hinted that a future Democratic president could CONFISCATE citizens’ guns based on the so-called precedent.

Building a wall hardly equates with destroying the Second Amendment.

NADLER HINTS AT TAKING OUR GUNS

Nadler, the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” to discuss Trump’s announcement earlier in the morning. Trump declared it “necessary” to build the wall on the southern border, Free Beacon reported.

Nadler told host Chris Cuomo that Republicans are terrified of the consequences of the National Emergency Declaration. Then the hard-left congressman speculated about hypothetical emergencies if a Democrat wins the presidency in 2020.

“If the president can declare an emergency today on this nonsense, on this, the Democratic president can decide that, as you mentioned, the 40,000 people a year killed in this country is a crisis [his figures are off]. And why don’t we take everybody’s guns away? Or force everybody to register their guns, or ban all assault rifles, or do all of that without congressional approval?” Nadler said. “This opens up tyranny or dictatorship.”

Democrats want to do exactly that. He is a hard-left totalitarian. Nadler (D-NY) Was a member of the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee in the 1970s and was involved with Democratic Socialists of America in the ’80s and ’90s. He hasn’t changed. A remark like this coming from this hard-left guy is a powerful hint.

He better prepare for a big fight.

Watch:

THE DECLARATION

If the bill the President signed yesterday can be used to override the National Emergency Declaration, we will have serious problems. There are provisions in it that make building the wall in key areas difficult or impossible. He also said something to the effect that he didn’t need to declare this emergency. I don’t know if that will be a hurdle to jump over or not.

We blame the Democrats for this, not the President. The President has the legal authority to declare this national emergency.

While Democrats play politics, millions of people pour into the country illegally, some are criminals and some are terrorists.

Drugs are coming through and destroying American lives.

We have to stand with the President or be willing to suffer the consequences of a Democrat President winning in 2020. They are Socialists and Communists now with no use for Capitalism and no regard for our freedoms. They want to control what we eat, what we use for transportation, what we are allowed to say and do while taxing us into oblivion so they can redistribute the money.