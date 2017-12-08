Rep Jim Jordan Reacts to FBI Director’s Testimony [Videos]

Rep. Jim Jordan reacted to the FBI Director’s testimony Thursday, especially the fact that the FBI seems to have no intention of sharing documents requested by Congress. He is the one who took on establishment type Christopher Wray Thursday.
Is Jordan the only congressman working in the Capitol these days?
If you missed the representative’s grilling of the FBI swamp critter, listen now.
I see there’s one report that states the text messages by Strzok detail an ongoing conspiracy by Mueller to undermine the Trump administration. This would certainly explain the reason for all the anti-Trump personnel that Mueller has hired, with all their exuberance in messaging.
In the entire hearing today it is obvious that Republicans didn’t coordinate any questioning. If you are really interested in getting to the details it is fruitless to have one after another asking the same line of questioning. Too much time was spent on Hillary questions which shouldn’t be the focus at this point in time. There is the concerted effort by Justice and the Democrats to stymie the Administration and charge anyone who has been associated with Trump. The greatest efforts should be made by members of Congress to investigate the evident conspiracy underway.