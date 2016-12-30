An anti-police painting is hanging in the Missouri Capitol. It promotes the Michael Brown-Ferguson lie, according to Blue Lies Matter. The painting depicts police as pigs with guns terrorizing a black neighborhood. It promotes hate and violence while police are being killed just for being police.

According to Independent Journal Review, the untitled painting represents the civil unrest and rioting that followed the shooting and death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. It is currently hanging in a tunnel between the U.S. Capitol Building and the Longworth House Office Building. The painting was selected in May as part of the annual Congressional Art Competition, on behalf of Rep. Lacy Clay, a Democrat from Missouri.

Clay has praised it highly. When he accepted the painting, he told a crowd of parents, teachers and children, “Your work is inspiring, and I encourage all of you to continue to develop your creative abilities.”

Police as pigs is inspiring?

The painting features a downtown street scene with the Gateway Arch in the background, three police officers with pig heads, two officers with guns in their hands, and a large group of marchers moving toward the police. In the painting, the lead marcher holds a sign that has ‘history’ written on it. The painting also has several signs in it including two that read ‘racism kills’ and ‘stop killing’. Also in the painting, a man is shown as being crucified, who is wearing a graduation cap and holding the scales of justice in his hands. The painting is supposed to interpret and represent the months of rioting and civil unrest following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, Jr. by former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson on August 09, 2014, Blue Lives Matter reported.

Rep. Dave Reichert, a Washington State Republican who used to be a police officer, said that he was disappointed to see the painting hanging in our nation’s Capitol. He said “It is disheartening to see this depiction of law enforcement hanging in the hallway of our nation’s Capitol where officers work everyday to protect our safety and freedoms. Unfortunately, many people of influence have taken part in promoting offensive and inaccurate caricatures of the very people who do the most to protect our families. While I understand in some neighborhoods trust between police and communities has all but deteriorated, we must work on rebuilding these relationships and focus on our shared goals of peace and civility.”

The artist is a David Pulphus. “It is hard to imagine that as a young African-American man from North St. Louis, I could receive such a prestigious award by the U.S. Congress,” said recent Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate David Pulphus. He won first place for this hate-filled piece.

This is what the children are being taught in some of our nation’s public schools and they are being praised for it.

See more pieces like this one from David Pulphus @RitterPrepHS tomorrow at the Congressional Art Competition exhibit pic.twitter.com/CjDrCV7fSV — Jasmina Hadzic (@YouthInCongress) April 28, 2016

Police are seething.

Andy Maybo, president of The Fraternal Order of Police District of Columbia Lodge #1 said, “This piece of art, which depicts officers as pigs, is both offensive and disgusting. During a time in our society when tensions are so high that someone can be offended by a single word, this painting does nothing but attack law enforcement to its core. The fact that a member of Congress would advocate and praise such a painting is reprehensible. We, in law enforcement, regardless of the police department we work for, are held to higher standards that certain Members of Congress now have made a mockery of.”