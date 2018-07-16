Rep. Lee Zeldin Torches Hillary’s Cheap Shot in One Tweet

Hillary Clinton is still trying to be relevant. She demeans President Trump every chance she gets, especially now as he meets with Russian President Putin and the mid-terms are approaching. Her entire Twitter feed is anti-Trump.

She took an innocent and appropriate compliment about the World Cup made by Trump this morning to Putin and took the cheap shot.

She tweeted: “Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?”

Does she? That might be the better question.

Representative Zeldin torched her with his tweet

“So don’t sell them another 20% of US Uranium?’, he tweeted.

So don’t sell them another 20% of US Uranium? https://t.co/jzWVyXLgfN — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 16, 2018

SPEWING HATE TO REMAIN RELEVANT

Hillary trashed the President and Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the American Federation of Teachers’ Women’s Rights Conference this past weekend. Her comments focused on identity politics, lies, and fear mongering. She’s evil.

Listen to her fit all the hate into 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The biggest lie is her referring to having a heart.