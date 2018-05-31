Rep. McCarthy Infuriated After Google Labels Cali GOP as Nazis

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted a screenshot of Google’s search engine tying the California Republican Party to “Nazism.”

The summary correctly described other aspects of the state party, like its founding, leadership, and headquarters. But the insertion of Nazism into its ideology was outrageous.

“This is a disgrace,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

Nazism? Nazis are Socialists. No Republican is a Socialist. Democrats are Socialists and they are the control freaks who want to destroy our Bill of Rights. Democrats are Communists also.

Google lists the ideology of California Republicans as Nazism when they are the Nazis.

Sadly, this is just the latest incident in a disturbing trend to slander conservatives. These damaging actions must be held to account. #StopTheBias https://t.co/6ztyuc772s — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 31, 2018

McCarthy said he will not stand for Conservatives being silenced. Something really has to be done. These mega-leftist corporations have way too much power.

Social media is being rigged to censor conservative voices. We will not be silenced. #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/vrxervxswL — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 30, 2018

.@GOPLeader: Conservative Christians Are Being Silenced in Corporate America, Mainstream Media https://t.co/xpLiMPGRQh — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 29, 2018