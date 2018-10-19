Rep. Meadows Calls for Rod Rosenstein to Resign Immediately

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows called Thursday for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to resign. Citing “additional information”, Rep. Meadows said DAG Rosenstein has “not cooperated with Congress” and has “shown a lack of candor”.

Rep. Meadows has been very concerned since James Baker’s testimony during which he stated that two agents, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, believed Rod Rosenstein considered wearing a wire to take the President down using the 25th Amendment.

Based on additional information we’ve learned over the last week, it is clear Rod Rosenstein should resign immediately. He has not cooperated with Congress, failed to be transparent about his actions, and shown a lack of candor in the way he’s characterized a number of events. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 18, 2018

Also problematic is the fact that Rosenstein will not appear before Congress and he continues to obstruct justice by refusing to provide documents Congress is entitled to as they investigate possible wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and FBI.

Rod Rosenstein gave an interview to Wall Street Journal today, after failing to show up in Congress last week to answer questions. By hiding from Congress and making time for media interviews, Mr. Rosenstein has made his priorities clear. It seems transparency isn’t one of them. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 18, 2018

Rod Rosenstein doesn’t show today. Now Fusion’s Glenn Simpson reportedly takes the Fifth. At some point, we have to realize: the problem has never been President Trump. The problem is the coordinated effort to undermine him… and those who will stop at nothing to cover it up. https://t.co/KtE3b00Ki8 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 11, 2018

SEVERAL OTHER REPUBLICANS ARE WEIGHING IN

A number of Republicans are annoyed that Rosenstein couldn’t find time to sit down with them but was ble to give a long interview to the Wall Street Journal.

“It was interesting that yesterday, Rod Rosenstein has time to sit down with the Wall Street Journal, do a big, long interview, where he said the Mueller investigation is appropriate and moving in the right direction,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday. “And yet, he can’t come talk to Congress about the idea that he made a statement about recording the president of the United States?”

Several Republicans gave a press conference this afternoon and called for the appointment of a second Special Counsel and declassification of the documents they have requested.

Representatives Meadows, Zeldin, Jordan, Gaetz, and other members of Congress hold a news conference on Carter Page FISA applications. https://t.co/IDVBn8Bbry — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 6, 2018