Rep. Nunes Is Investigating Former CIA Director John Brennan

Brennan will be investigated by the House Intelligence Committee. At the same time, NBC News just hired John Brennan. One reason is so Brennan can attack Devin Nunes and another is to provide him protection and give him cover as a reputable news source.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes plans to investigate John Brennan and other Obama officials for their role in the phony Obama-Hillary dossier. He will also focus on Leon Panetta, intelligence czar James Clapper, NSA adviser Susan Rice, UN Ambassador Samantha Power, and others.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry says Nunes is looking into whether Brennan perjured himself in a public testimony about the dossier. [Brennan has been known to lie under oath but not “wittingly” over the surveillance of American citizens]

Sperry writes on Real Clear Investigations:

In his May 2017 testimony before the intelligence panel, Brennan emphatically denied the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.”

Brennan also swore that he did not know who commissioned the anti-Trump research document (excerpt here), even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Last week, Nunes (R-Calif.) released a declassified memo exposing surveillance “abuses” by the Obama DOJ and FBI in their investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia. It said the agencies relied heavily on the uncorroborated dossier to take out a warrant to secretly surveil a Trump adviser in the heat of the 2016 presidential election, even though they were aware the underlying “intelligence” supporting the wiretap order was political opposition research funded by Clinton allies — a material fact they concealed from FISA court judges in four separate applications.

Nunes will soon release a report detailing the Obama State Department’s role in creating and disseminating the dossier. It will identify Obama diplomats who worked with Hillary minions to help Christopher Steele compile the dossier.

The dossier is the basis for the spying on Carter Page, consequently the Trump team. It is the basis for the Mueller probe.

A WORLD OF TROUBLE OVER INVESTIGATION

John Brennan is in a “world of trouble” according to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

DEMOCRAT POLICE STATE

Mr. Bongino believes the Democrat party will lose their facade as civil liberties advocates. They will be police state advocates from now on.