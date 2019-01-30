Rep Omar Says US Can Afford Quality Housing for Everyone

Anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib, a Democratic Socialist/Communist tweeted about the freezing temperatures and the homeless crisis. Linking to her tweet, her ally, anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, tweeted back about how her “heart aches” for those “living in cars, under bridges, and if lucky couch hopping.”

It’s our “dirty little secret” says the woman who came from the stateless, crime-ridden nation of Somalia. Then she got to it, pulling the cost out of her hat. She said that for an investment [taxes] of “$20 billion we could house every homeless person in the U.S.”

The idea is absurd but math is not a Socialist’s strongpoint. She added in a third tweet, “In the richest country in the world there’s no reason we can’t guarantee the right to affordable quality housing to everyone in the U.S.”

Sure we can Omar.

Like most Socialists, there is no end to how much they want Americans to “invest” and how much they will spend. The problem is the U.S. doesn’t have any money. We will borrow another $951 billion this year from enemies like China, and other countries like Japan. We do it with bonds which could easily be the instruments of our destruction.

Read my lips Ilhan, WE DON’T HAVE ANY MONEY.

TAXES AND MORE FREEBIES

She has a solution She wants to begin with a 70 percent marginal tax rate, not the 90 percent she did once suggest was fine. She wants the Green New Deal and the end to fossil fuels in a decade. And she wants productive Americans to pay for past school loans and pay for “tuition-free college for anyone who wants to attend.”

Colleges have already become mills for the less intelligent. Also, they are leftist indoctrinator hunting grounds. Are those the overriding reasons the left wants everyone to go to college? One definitive reason is they believe everything should be nationalized and run by the government, including all our money.

She’s a proponent of Communist healthcare as well.

Actually… I said “we’ve had it as high as 90 percent.” But why bother watching the video when you can post a clickbait caption! For the record, I’m with @AOC. If you’re earning more than $10 million, those earnings should be taxed at 70%. And the American people are with us 💪🏽 https://t.co/T27b9o19Uo — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 29, 2019

Student loans now follow millions of Americans into *retirement*. It’s time we cancel all student debt and guarantee debt- and tuition-free college for anyone who wants to attend. https://t.co/JYx9hxWFzD — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 28, 2019