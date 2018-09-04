Rep. Sasse ‘s Epic Speech, Rep. Scalise Scolds, at Kavanaugh Hearings

Rep. Ben Sasse explained to Democrats at the Kavanaugh hearing Tuesday what the role of the Supreme Court of the United States actually is. And it’s not to legislate.

The representative explained the Constitution as it relates to the three branches of government. The judicial branch does not formulate policy. He added that Congress should regain the courage to legislate and stand behind their bills.

He also explains why the hearings haven’t worked for 31 years and they haven’t since Robert Bork. The reason they don’t work is because of a flawed view of the Supreme Court.

This is legend, a must-see!

REP. STEVE SCALISE SCOLDS THE RAGING DEMS

Rep. Steve Scalise pummeled the Democrats Tuesday as they made fools of themselves at the Kavanaugh hearing. They pre-planned this screaming, obstructionist display, which makes it even more embarrassing for them.

As he pointed out, they’re screaming because they don’t have an argument.

Rep. Scalise tweeted, “This display from Democrats is embarrassing. When you resort to screaming & shouting in an attempt to shut down debate, it means you don’t have facts or real arguments on your side. Even the liberal-leaning ABA [American Bar Association] unanimously gave JudgeKavanaugh their highest rating: well-qualified.”

This display from Democrats is embarrassing. When you resort to screaming & shouting in an attempt to shut down debate, it means you don’t have facts or real arguments on your side. Even the liberal-leaning ABA unanimously gave #JudgeKavanaugh their highest rating: well-qualified https://t.co/QpLXVlXUym — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 4, 2018