Rep. Says Anti-Semitic, Anti-America Farrakhan’s an “Outstanding” Guy

“You are not now, nor have you ever been a citizen of America. You are a slave to white America.” ~ Louis Farrakhan

Hatemonger Farrakhan Is “Outstanding”

Democrat Representative from Illinois Danny Davis just loves the anti-Semitic, anti-White, anti-America Louis Farrakhan. He describes him as an “outstanding human being”.

This is the kind of person we have a setting policy in Congress.

“I personally know [Farrakhan], I’ve been to his home, done meetings, participated in events with him,” Davis told The Daily Caller.

“The Jews don’t like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that’s a good name. Hitler was a very great man.” ~ Louis Farrakhan

“I don’t regard Louis Farrakhan as an aberration or anything, I regard him as an outstanding human being who commands a following of individuals who are learned and articulate and he plays a big role in the lives of thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of people,” he emphasized later.

Davis told TheDC “it wouldn’t be anything out of the ordinary” for him to meet with Farrakhan and said that Farrakhan isn’t considered a fringe character in his hometown of Chicago.

“My god will wipe this country (America) from the face of the Earth.” ~ Louis Farrakhan

It was recently revealed that Barack Obama was photographed with Farrakhan. The photog sat on it for years so as to not hurt Obama’s chances of being elected and re-elected. The photographer is one of the many corrupt media.

Several current House Democrats were seen hugging Farrakhan in 2006, a year after Obama met with Farrakhan.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, who also co-chairs the Democratic National Committee (DNC), once defended Farrakhan against charges of anti-Semitism