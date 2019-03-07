Rep. Tlaib Tells CAIR Some Big News About Being ‘Everywhere’

Rashida Tlaib is a supporter of CAIR, the Council of American Islamic Relations, a group that has been tied to the terror group, Hamas and its daddy organization, the political arm of radical Islam, The Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR is also behind the reporting of most of the fake hate crimes.

She spoke recently to CAIR-Florida and declared that the Muslims always said, “The Muslims are coming, well guess what, I think we’re here. We’re not only everywhere in all kinds of different governments…but we’re in the United States Congress.”

Tlaib is a supporter of the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

Watch:

CAIR MEMBERS ARE PROPAGANDISTS AND APOLOGISTS FOR TERRORISTS

CAIR is an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization that seeks the overthrow of the United States government and culture.

The evidence came out when CAIR was declared an unindicted co-conspirator of the Holy Land Foundation (HLF).

In 2009, a federal judge in Dallas, U.S. District Judge Jorge A. Solis, sentenced the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF) and five of its leaders following their convictions by a federal jury in November 2008 on charges of providing material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

CAIR first opened for business in 1994 with the assistance of a $5,000 donation from the Holy Land Foundation. Evidence introduced at trial shed new light on CAIR’s origins.

The Holy Land Foundation (formerly known as the Occupied Land Fund) was part of a network called the “Palestine Committee” in the United States. That committee answered to the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood’s mandate that global chapters create “Palestine Committees” in their home countries.

Their task was “to support Hamas from abroad,” the Fifth Circuit noted in upholding the convictions and sentences.

CAIR was added to the Palestine Committee after its 1994 founding.

The trial introduced evidence placing CAIR executive director Nihad Awad at the 1993 Philadelphia meeting of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee.

Barack Obama and Eric Holder appeared to have scuttled the prosecutions.