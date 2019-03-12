Rep Yarmuth Said President Trump’s Impeachment is ‘INEVITABLE’

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said that President Trump’s impeachment was “inevitable” during a Monday interview on CNN with Erin Burnett.

This comes in response to Nancy Pelosi claiming she doesn’t support impeachment.

“I’m not for impeachment. … Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan,” the Speaker said. “I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

Despite Nancy Pelosi’s claims that Trump is not worth impeaching and it would be too divisive, she has every intention of impeaching him. The proof for that is in the fact that all the House committees and some Democrat-controlled states’ attorneys general are looking for something, anything the President might have done wrong or perceived to have been wrong, at any time in his life.

Yarmuth gave Nancy and her dishonest protestations the nod, but he knows the truth.

“Impeachment means nothing if you don’t use the power and begin the process. To me, it’s not a question of whether, it’s a question of when, and probably right now is not the right time, but I think at some point it’s going to be inevitable,” Yarmuth said.

He seems to think the President committed a crime while in office, but he doesn’t provide proof or even say what that crime might be.

The Democrats might not mind not impeaching him as long as they can demonize and dehumanize him via their ‘investigative’ committees. But we doubt it. They want to impeach him by October 2020. However, as long as they drive the President’s approval numbers down, they’re fine.



