Rep. Zeldin Led a Special Order Over Misconduct at Highest Levels of DoJ/FBI

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led a Special Order on the House floor last night calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a Second Special Counsel in light of misconduct at the highest levels of the DOJ and FBI.

The Congressman from Long Island detailed the case in a floor speech with Representatives Matt Gaetz, Claudia Tenney, Louie Gohmert, Dave Brat, Jim Jordan, and Scott Perry.

Special Counsels are concerning and many Americans see them as operating unconstitutionally. Take a look at what Robert Mueller is doing and you will understand why some believe that to be the case. Mueller is probing everything imaginable as he proceeds with what appears to be a fishing expedition. He is acting as a rogue attorney general, facilitated by Jeff Sessions who is either incompetent or an enemy of the President and sanctioned by the compromised Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

On the other hand, nothing is working without a Special Counsel or Prosecutor to investigate the obvious malfeasance by the top echelon of the DoJ and FBI. The DoJ is refusing to release documents although Congress has a duty to provide oversight. They’ve lied and have allowed obviously corrupt officials to continue at the FBI with Top Secret Security clearances or they get to retire.

Listen to Rep. Zeldin’s case. When you hear it laid out so succinctly, you might wonder how this could be marginalized as it has been. The only answer I can think of is it’s a “cover up” but you decide:

WATCH my 18.5 min floor speech detailing the case for a 2nd Special Counsel tonight as I led a Special Order on the House floor calling on AG @JeffSessions to appoint a 2nd Special Counsel in light of misconduct at the highest levels of the DOJ & FBI https://t.co/U1hXEuNUX0 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 17, 2018