Report Charlottesville Violence Was Police Chief’s Fault

The Charlottesville, Virginia violence this past August resulted in one death and several injuries. An investigation unveiled Tuesday faulted the police chief. After all the abuse the President took over this riot, there’s not a word of this in the national news. The Chief likely bore some responsibility for Heather Heyer’s death by a paranoid schizophrenic who panicked and ran into the crowd.

Charlottesville South Carolina Police Chief Al S. Thomas Jr. had blamed the extreme right wingers protest for the violence this past summer, ignoring all violence by the Antifa and Black Lives Matter agitators. The Unite the Right protesters which included KKK and white supremacists, complained that they were pushed into the violent Antifa by the police [watch the video below] and the police were largely AWOL.

One police official from a nearby town who was helping out during the protests/riots said the police were ordered to stand down.

The Charlottesville police chief had to retire immediately as soon as the findings of the investigation into police action were released.

A recent investigation by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy found the law enforcement response to the rally was marred by a series of major failures that put citizens’ lives at risk.

There were breakdowns in planning and coordination and it ended in “disastrous results”.

Heapy said Thomas used a “misguided passive” approach and the violence was foreseeable.

As the first signs of open violence broke out on Charlottesville’s Market Street, the police chief reportedly said, “Let them fight, it will make it easier to declare an unlawful assembly,’” according to the report, WTOP reported.

Thomas, though he denied it, appeared to cover it up.

The report also said Thomas deleted relevant text messages and made officers fearful of retaliation for speaking with investigators.

The chief denied it all.

