Report Clinton Foundation Has Far Fewer Donors, Not As Much Need to Curry Favors

Many believe the Clinton Foundation is a pay-to-play operation with most donations coming from people and nations hoping to curry favor with their donations then spent on the Clinton’s lavish political networking. That is why so many are watching the donations to the Clinton Foundation.

In the year after the election, Donald Trump is president, the Clinton Foundation has only a handful of new corporate donors — and many of its previous sponsors have not made new contributions, the IB Times reported.

Many donations came as membership, sponsorship and conference fees for the annual Clinton Global Initiative. The Initiative which was under fire by some critics shut down. The Clintons said they are downsizing.

International Business Times contacted nearly 50 major corporations that previously donated to the foundation. Of those, 30 did not respond and 18 did, saying they had not made new donations.

Companies that told IBT they have not donated since the 2016 election include Boeing, Chevron, Daimler Trucks North America, Dell, Duke Energy, General Electric, Humana, Lockheed Martin and UPS (via its foundation).

Most of the companies that have previously donated to the Clinton Foundation didn’t contribute in the second quarter of 2017, according to the organization’s website, although some, including Acxiom Corporation, BTIG LLC, Google and Starkey Hearing Technologies, have. Cities, countries, foundations and other nonprofits also donate to the foundation, and some contributed in 2017, the IB Times reported.