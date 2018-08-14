Report Clinton Tied to FBI Collusion with the Kremlin and Trump Tower Frame Up

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told Maria Bartiromo that Hillary Clinton colluded with almost every top Department of Justice and FBI official. There is no investigation of her role.

There was zero evidence to launch the Trump-Russia probe. The information for the probe was obtained from Russians, likely the propaganda arm of the Kremlin. Then It was given to the Clinton operatives who fed it to top officials at the DOJ/FBI.

To take the Russia collusion theory further, Lee Smith has laid out facts seeming to tie Hillary Clinton to the Trump Tower meeting. He believes that meeting was a set up to tie Russia to the Trump campaign.

Read the thorough and convincing analysis at real clear investigations. Smith points to the very cozy relationship of Bruce Ohr, Oleg Deripaska, a Russian magnate tied closely to Putin, and former British spy Christopher Steele.

“The purpose of the meeting,” one congressional investigator told RCI, “was to substantiate the Clinton-funded dossier alleging that Trump was taking dirt on his rivals from the Russians.”

Mr. Smith’s tying of loose strings appears to confirm exactly that.

A BRIEF SUMMARY OF MR. LEE’S ANALYSIS

Ohr-Steele-Simpson were in a cozy relationship

Recent emails, texts, and memos show the close and ongoing relationship between FBI chief Bruce Ohr, British spy Christopher Steele, and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson that included Steele helping Deripaska obtain a U.S. visa. Deripaska also did work for the FBI. Furthermore, Fusion GPS was paid $1 million by Clinton operatives to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign.

Additionally, Ohr’s wife Nellie worked with Fusion GPS as a Russia expert.

Simpson had been hired by the Clinton campaign and the DNC to get dirt on Trump. They paid for the dossier, otherwise known as opposition research. The dossier that was used to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. The Trump Tower meeting was a set up to make it appear Trump’s team was working with Russia In his report, Smith explains that the Trump Tower meeting of June 9, 2016, was one of several efforts by the Clinton campaign to tie the Trump campaign to Russia. At the center of it all was Fusion GPS. They had two clients whose interests were served by the Trump Tower meeting: the Russians and the Clinton campaign. Although there was no evidence arising from the meeting, Glenn Simpson testified in sworn Senate testimony that it corroborated a claim in the dossier that Trump campaign officials accepted a regular flow of intelligence from the Kremlin. The Trump Tower meeting was allegedly set up to provide Donald Trump Jr. with ‘dirt’ on Hillary. No dirt was provided and the meeting was unimportant. It was the fact of the meeting that mattered because it was a set up. Simpson claimed he had no knowledge of the meeting but his client — Natalia Veselnitskaya — was the Russian lawyer at the meeting. She hired Fusion GPS from 2014 until mid-to-late 2016 to perform services tied to the Magnitsky Act. In addition, Simpson has testified that he had dinner with Veselnitskaya the night before the meeting and the night after. Accompanying Veselnitskaya to the meeting was Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, who had served in the Soviet Union’s military counterintelligence service. His role remains unclear, but evidence suggests he may have been the source Simpson was alluding to in December 2016 when Ohr recorded that Simpson told him, “Much of the collection about the Trump campaign ties to Russia comes from a former Russian intelligence officer (? not entirely clear) who lives in the U.S.” Simpson never filled out a FARA Other concerns and connections detailed by Smith include Bill Browder’s formal complaint about Fusion GPS. Simpson was working with Russian operatives on The Magnitsky Act but had not filed as a foreign agent. Browder is someone Putin wants to be extradited to Russia for prosecution. Magnitsky and Browder were the topics of discussion at the Trump Tower meeting. Browder’s complaint was never addressed. The dossier and the warrant to spy Ohr and Simpson were very chummy and on August 22, 2016, Ohr quickly responded to a Simpson email. The warrant to spy on Trump team adviser Carter Page was approved in October 2016. The spy warrant was renewed three times, twice after Sen. Charles Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, sent an inquiry to the Justice Department in March 2017 on the status of Browder’s complaint. It has still not responded to Browder’s complaint. Hillary colluded with the Russians, not Trump The Republicans say the collusion was actually between Hillary and the Russians. “Simpson approached the Clinton campaign through its law firm and said he could dig up dirt on Trump and Russia,” said one congressional investigator. “The difference between the Trump and Clinton campaigns’ willingness to take dirt on its opponent is that the Clintons went through with it and paid for it. While their source, Glenn Simpson, was working for a Russian oligarch” — a reference to the Katsyv connection. British music publicist Rob Goldstone set up the meeting. He had sent a carefully-worded email that makes it appear Trump Jr. was colluding. In July 2017, he testified before Congress that he now regrets his part in it. According to the dossier, Trump himself as well as aides Paul Manafort and Carter Page were in clandestine contact with the Russian government. “If that was really the case,” former FBI agent Mark Wauck told RealClearInvestigtions, “it’s not clear why the Russian government needed a British music publicist to make an overture. And why would Moscow need to send a Russian lawyer who didn’t speak English to Trump Tower? That tends to confirm that the meeting was intended as a setup.” “The purpose of the meeting,” one congressional investigator told RCI, “was to substantiate the Clinton-funded dossier alleging that Trump was taking dirt on his rivals from the Russians.”