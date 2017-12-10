Report Democrats Peddled the Most Salacious Allegations in Anti-Trump Dossier to Reporters

According to a new documentary, Democrats “were peddling” the worst of the allegations in the Trump dossier to news reporters, Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reports.

“People associated with the Democrats were peddling that story,” NBC’s Ken Dilanian said in a special report that aired on MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s show.

Even the fact that this pile of opposition research is called a “dossier” should be questioned.

Dilanian was referring to unproven claims in the dossier that Trump used prostitutes and did so in profane ways on a trip to Moscow in 2013. Allegedly the Kremlin had video but Dilanian could not verify it as is the case of the FBI who also could confirm nothing in the dossier. It’s simply gossip from the Kremlin.

Democrats pitched it to Dilanian and were responsible for its dissemination. They [Democrats and Clinton campaign] were also the ones who paid Fusion GPS to create it with the help of the Kremlin agents. Democrats have denied it but that wasn’t true according to what Dilanian said. All the lead actors like John Podesta, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, the lawyers, including Marc Elias, involved, all claim ignorance.

Podesta denied ties to the dossier before Congress. Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson denied it to Congress. It’s illegal to lie to Congress.

Fusion GPS in actuality directed their spy Christopher Steele to meet with reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, The New Yorker, Yahoo! News and Mother Jones.

Buzzfeed, Yahoo News and Mother Jones all published the unverified Democrat gossip.

Trump’s bodyguard denied that Trump solicited prostitutes but the Democrat media pointed out he wasn’t outside Trump’s hotel room door the entire night. They also tried to twist his words and falsely claim he said Trump did engage but the bodyguard railed at that.

Also stated in the documentary is that Steele discussed the dossier with a State Department official Jonathan Winer last summer.

“At some point in Summer 2016, I heard from Mr. Steele that he had this project related to Russia which implicated contacts between Russians and people associated with…candidate Trump’s campaign,” said Winer, who served as U.S. Special Envoy for Libya until this year and previously served in the Bill Clinton State Department.

In addition to briefing the FBI July, 2016, top FBI official Bruce Ohr met with Steele during and after the campaign. He has been demoted.