Report Erdogan’s Amassing Troops Near Kurdish-Held Town in Syria

The President insists he will pull 2,200 U.S. troops out of Syria. He made the final decisions after a phone call with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan last Friday.

War monitors say Sunday that Turkey is massing troops near a town in northern Syria held by a U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led force. The Kurds are afraid — understandably — that Erdogan will attack them.

The Turkish buildup comes even though Turkey said it would delay a promised offensive in eastern Syria in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops earlier this week.

A statement from the Turkish President Erdogan said the two leaders agreed to coordinate militarily and diplomatically to ensure the U.S. pullout from Syria does not lead to an “authority vacuum.”

Today the President tweeted that he had a long and productive call with Erdogan. They discussed ISIS and the slow pullout of U.S. troops from the area as well as expanded trade.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to get the Kurdish fighters out of Syria where they hope to establish a home. He’s also interested in forming a caliphate unless something has changed suddenly.

The Syrian Kurds partnered with the U.S. since 2014 to drive out ISIS. This relationship has turned Ankara against Washington although it wouldn’t take much. Radical Islamist Erdogan is a feckless ally.

Erdogan is the occupier of northern Cyprus. His army massacres women and children in Kurdish villages, inside and outside Turkey.

The Friday Call

According to The Hill, Erdogan promised in his call to the President on Friday to finish off ISIS if the U.S. pulled out of Syria.

Erdogan is a fascist Islamist who can’t be trusted. He’s an authoritarian who makes journalists disappear.

NBC News also reported on the conversation last Friday between the President and Erdogan in which the Turkish President gave his word he’d destroy ISIS. To Erdogan, that could also mean wiping out the Kurds.

The U.S. has abandoned the Kurds before, and it hopefully isn’t happening again. The Saudis are planning to take the U.S. troops’ place in Syria. They say they will protect the Kurds.

ERDOGAN AND HIS ALLIANCE WITH ISIS

Erdogan is duplicitous and has supported ISIS in the past when it helped him, some report.

Insurge Intelligence claimed to have uncovered a secret pact between Isis and Turkey which wouldn’t be a surprise since ISIS openly runs boats filled with terrorists bound for Europe from off Turkey’s shores. Some of the information comes from the Kurds themselves, but other Western and Middle East intelligence sources have said the same thing.

Turkey has supplied Hamas with arms and supplies as well. They’ve been caught doing it.

Turkey is a leading and critical NATO ally with the most massive standing army in the region, next to the U.S.

Kurdish Affairs Analust Zagros Zagrosi believes Erdogan will destroy Manbij.

CBS News senior global affairs contributor and Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer said it means Assad has won after Barack Obama said Assad must go. Obama also let Assad cross the redline again and again. Besides, how productive has it been for Americans to remove foreign leaders?

SENATOR PAUL IS HAPPY

It isn’t only Senator Paul who wants the U.S. out of these endless wars in the Middle East, but the MSM cites him as the one with the most influence on this issue.

The President’s decision has been called ‘impulsive’.

However, President Trump told Secretary Mattis eight months ago that he wanted out of Syria in six months. The President wasn’t as impulsive as the media would have us believe. It’s also what he promised to do during his campaign. People aren’t used to a politician doing what he says he will do.

Senator Rand Paul is praising the President’s decision to pull out of Syria.

“I’m very proud of the president. This is what he actually promised,” said Mr. Paul on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And I think the people agree with him. I think people believe we’ve been at war too long in too many places, and we do need to turn attention to problems we have at home here: roads, bridges, schools.”

Paul argued that the foreign policy the President espoused helped him win in 2016.

“We’ve spent several trillion dollars on these wars everywhere, and I think the president promised he’d be different, and it’s really one of the reasons he won,” Mr. Paul said. “Because he actually attracts independents who aren’t beholden to either party who say, you know what? Why don’t we turn attention back to America?”

