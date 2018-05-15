Report Exposes Alleged Illegal FBI Op That Could Alter the Mueller Probe

In an opinion piece at the hill, Mr. Solomon wrote that Special Counsel Robert Mueller might have a conflict that will change the entire Russia-Trump probe and the Manafort case. There is a possible serious conflict of interest for Robert Mueller.

Mueller was the Attorney General during an attempted rescue of FBI agent Robert Levinson in 2009. Solomon’s new report indicates that Mueller used a Russian oligarch tied to Putin to attempt a ransom and rescue. That oligarch is Oleg Deripaska.

If true, this information was likely not revealed to the FISA court by Mueller and it is exculpatory evidence. Mueller’s actions are also a violation of the Anti-Deficiency Act. Under that act, support cannot be accepted from citizens unless approved by Congress.

THE LEVINSON RESCUE

In 2009, when Mueller ran the FBI, the bureau asked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to spend millions of his own dollars funding an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent, Robert Levinson, captured in Iran while working for the CIA in 2007.

That is the Deripaska mentioned in Mueller’s recent probe and who has recently been sanctioned by the Trump administration.

Deripaska was courted in the Levinson mission and McCabe was one of those doing the courting.

Deripaska’s lawyer says that he spent $25 million of his own money in response to entreaties from agents who said they couldn’t get the cash to ransom Levinson.

Allegedly, in 2010, it worked and the plane was on the tarmac to release Levinson but the Iranians wanted a change in wording on the release. Hillary wouldn’t go along with it and the plan was scuttled.

Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money.

He doesn’t like Manafort and has no reason to help him.

QUESTIONING DERIPASKA ABOUT MANAFORT — KEEP AN OPEN MIND

Agents Deripaska knew told him they believed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was involved in the conspiracy, an allegation made in the infamous Steele dossier.

“Deripaska laughed but realized, despite the joviality, that they were serious,” Adam Waldman, a former lawyer for Deripaska, told The Hill. “So he told them in his informed opinion the idea they were proposing was false.”

“You are trying to create something out of nothing,” Deripaska told the agents, according to Waldman.

He told the agents he didn’t like the guy there was “no chance” Manafort was doing that. An agent told him “to keep an open mind…let’s stay in touch”.

What does that mean?

THE ACCUSATION THAT MANAFORT TRIED TO INFLUENCE THE ELECTION

The dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele wrote and Democrats funded, alleges Manafort used Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser, to coordinate with Russian operatives to help influence the election.

The FBI used te unverified dossier, at least in part, to obtain a FISA warrant against Page. Page denies every accusation and said he never even met Manafort.

The Hill also cites sources who said the FBI approached Deripaska again at some point in 2017.

Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller writes:

Lawmakers have probed Deripaska in recent months as well. In February, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to Waldman, the former Deripaska lawyer, inquiring about any connections to Steele.

Earlier that month, it was revealed Waldman served as a back channel between Steele and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOHN SOLOMON AND OTHER EXPERTS

John Solomon’s reports have been moved to the op-ed section of the hill after other reporters — all left-wing — complained that his work is poorly-sourced. Solomon said this story is very well-sourced. It should be noted that almost every right-wing reporter is put on the op-ed pages of the hill.