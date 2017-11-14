Report Fusion GPS Worked with Putin to Get Anti-Kremlin Banker “Imprisoned and Killed”

One of the many targets of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS has accused them of assisting the Kremlin in trying to get him “imprisoned and killed”.

Bill Browder, a London-based banker who spearheaded the Magnitsky Act, a sanctions law Putin reviles, made the allegation after it was revealed Fusion GPS and its founder Glenn Simpson compiled false information about him that was given to Yuri Chaika, Russia’s prosecutor general, and to Donald Trump Jr. during the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“If it is true that Glenn Simpson was supplying information about me to the Russian government, it’s far more serious than smear campaigning or Foreign Agents Registration Act violations,” said Browder, the head of Hermitage Capital.

“It would mean that Simpson was assisting the Putin regime in their plot to get me back to Russia to have me imprisoned and killed.”

Last week, it was revealed Fusion gave the information on Browder to Chaika via Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The Russian attorney, Veselnitskaya, took a four-page report into the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting, which was attended by Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. She worked with Simpson on the report. She also gave it to Chaika.

Russia issued an Interpol arrest warrant for Browder.

Fusion GPS, which is based in Washington, D.C., became involved in the Browder matter after being hired by BakerHostetler, a law firm representing Denis Katsyv, a Russian businessman who faced penalties because of the Magnitsky Act.

Simpson worked closely on the investigation with the Moscow-based Veselnitskaya, who represents Katsyv and his firm, Prevezon Holdings.

Many believe Trump Jr. was set up by Fusion GPS and Veselnitskaya. At the same time, Fusion was working with the Russians, they were working with former British spy Christopher Steele to develop the anti-Trump “garbage” dossier.

Fusion GPS co-founder Simpson met with Veselnitskaya immediately before and after the Trump Jr. meeting. Many believe Donald Jr. was set up.

The sketchy firm has also done work for Soros organizations. They are mostly a Democrat firm.