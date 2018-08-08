Report: GOP Candidate Tied to Terrorists, Set Up Opponent

Amira Fox is a GOP candidate running for office as a Republican state attorney in Florida. Her opponent in the primary is Chris Crowley, a Gulf War veteran. Amira Fox changed her name. Her real name is Amira Dajani and her family has ties to terrorists.

Candidate Crowley believes she had him set up for an arrest.

GOP PRIMARY OPPONENT MIGHT HAVE SET UP THE GULF WAR VET

State attorney candidate Chris Crowley was charged with two felonies as a result of a campaign event video which shows him allowing a 50/50 raffle.

Raffle charges are petty campaign finance violations. Eric Holder was just involved in one.

“For a $670 raffle, I went to jail for four hours and got processed. I’m going to pay a fine and the case will be over,” Crowley said.

“They regularly gamble at the state attorney’s office. Hundreds of dollars at the state attorney’s office are done in football pools and fantasy football,” Crowley said.

He wants his opponent Amira Fox investigated because he believes she is directly or indirectly responsible. He has good reason to feel that way.

THE MEDIA IS SILENT

Few in the media are reporting what is behind the request for a probe. They are only reporting that he was arrested on two felonies.

They’re leaving information out. For instance, his opponent changed her name. Amira Fox’s father is Taher Dajani. She is Amira Dajani.

Her father wrote a book ten years ago recounting his life growing up in Palestinian territories. The book “From Palestine To America,” is a self-published156-page soft cover publication and deals intently with the Middle East conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

“I’m very concerned about my opponent,” Crowley said at a news conference a few weeks before his arrest, “having a radical anti-Semitic, anti-Israel book dedicated to her. What I’m asking the members of the press to do today, and I’ve asked these questions myself, but they haven’t been answered: Does Ms. Fox agree with this book?”

“If she agrees with what’s in his book, she needs to say so,” Crowley said.

Weeks after he exposed her, he was arrested.

AN ALIAS AND TIES TO TERRORISTS

Orlando journalist Jacob Engels explains that her real name is Amira Dajani and her family has deep ties to the radical terrorist organization known as the Palestinian Liberation Organization or PLO. Dajani’s Uncle served in high-level leadership roles for the group on several occasions.

The PLO has murdered thousands of innocent civilians and is recognized as one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world, Engles writes correctly.

Engels continues, explaining what her father’s book is about:

It included chapters where he expressed anger at the “Jewish Lobby” and the “Christian Right.” Dajani’s father also championed war against Israel and accused Jews of using Arabs as human shields. Amira Dajani has refused to clarify whether or not she holds the same opinions of her father, who dedicated the book to her and has donated $1,000 to her campaign.

Dajani currently serves as a top assistant state attorney to outgoing State Attorney Stephen Russell, who forwarded what he claims was an anonymous tip about Crowley’s participation in a raffle at a campaign event.

Yes, you read that correctly… Amira Dajani’s boss got the ball rolling on a politically motivated charge against her opponent. What did Crowley do you ask? He accepted around $600 at a campaign event resulting from a raffle, which he thought was perfectly legal.

Upon learning that accepting donations as a result of a raffle was not legal, Crowley did the right thing and returned the money. That should have been the end of this.

For her part, Amira Dajani won’t tell voters if she agrees with her father and uncle. It’s also odd that she’s running as a Republican.