Report John Conyers Used Tax Dollars to Fly Women into D.C. for Sex Trysts

Congress has a very nice perk for themselves. They can discriminate and harass women sexually and not be held to account. It’s one thing if they are innocent, but why do we have to fund them when they are guilty? It’s hush money in some cases. Congress spent $17 million over the past 20 years to settle claims with their own employees.

Rep. Jackie Speier says she knows of two current congressmen who sexually harass women, but others say the problem is far worse than that.

According to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, claims against Democrat Al Franken are the “very tip of the congressional iceberg.”

The “next wave,” is coming, says Swan.

Members of Congress with histories of mistreating women should be extremely nervous. Major outlets, including CNN, are dedicating substantial newsroom resources to investigating sexual harassment allegations against numerous lawmakers. A Republican source told me he’s gotten calls from well-known D.C. reporters who are gathering stories about sleazy members.

Bottom line: Democratic Sen. Al Franken is the very tip of the congressional iceberg. Many more stories are coming and we wouldn’t be surprised if they end several careers.

Allegedly, Congress has a rampant sexual harassment problem. Female lawmakers and aides are said to keep a ‘creep list’ of men who are must be avoided because of their lascivious behavior. They won’t get in the elevator with them.

One harassment lawsuit revealed Monday evening concerned Democrat Representative John Conyers. He is alleged to have used tax dollars to fly women into the swamp – D.C. – to meet with him in hotel room.

Conyers denied it but he paid out a settlement to a victim. He suddenly remembered the settlement Tuesday and took back his denial.

BuzzFeed reported that in 2015 Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal complaint that he fired a former employee because she refused his sexual advances. Included in the supporting documents are four signed affidavits from former staff members, that document Conyers’ alleged sexual harassment.

He is said to have made repeated sexual advances to female staff members that included asking for sexual favors. They were also dispatched to contact and transport other women they assumed Conyers was having affairs with, unwanted touching of the staffers, rubbing their hands, legs and backs in public.

The former staffers also claimed that Conyers “used congressional resources to fly in women they believed he was having affairs with.”

The woman who was dismissed says she has since been the victim of blackballing. She said upon filing her case in 2014 she was introduced to the process of the Congress Office of Compliance. She wound up with just over $27,000, no job and a forced non-disclosure agreement.

Another former staff member to Michigan Rep. John Conyers alleged that she endured persistent sexual harassment by the congressman, according to court documents.

A former scheduler in the congressman’s office, attempted to file a sealed lawsuit against Conyers this February in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia that alleges she suffered unwanted touching “repeatedly and daily” at the hands of the Democrat. She abandoned the lawsuit the next month, after the court denied her motion to seal the complaint.

There must be some mistake though. That Democrat icon Maxine Waters said Conyers is a man of “impeccable character” on women’s issues.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) released a statement Tuesday calling the allegations against Conyers and the reported settlement “extremely troubling.”

“Last month, I directed the Committee on House Administration to conduct a full review of all policies and procedures related to workplace harassment and discrimination,” Ryan added. “A committee hearing last week examining this issue led to a new policy of mandatory training for all members and staff. Additional reforms to the system are under consideration as the committee continues its review.”