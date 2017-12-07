Report McMaster Helped to Spy on Trump, Sent Info to a Soros-Owned Facility

The Intercept, a Glenn Greenwald publication, posted an article claiming that the Trump White House is considering forming another intelligence agency to protect CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the Trump administration from the Deep State.

What’s even more interesting is that the article also claimed a retired Central Intelligence Agency agent said the current National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster worked with the National Security Adviser under Barack Obama to surveil Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Steve Bannon, and others.

A caveat: The Intercept is a far-left publication but it does do some good investigative work.

The Intercept reported the Trump administration is:

“…considering a set of proposals developed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a retired CIA officer — with assistance from Oliver North, a key figure in the Iran-Contra scandal — to provide CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the White House with a global, private spy network that would circumvent official U.S. intelligence agencies, according to several current and former U.S. intelligence officials and others familiar with the proposals. The sources say the plans have been pitched to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the intelligence community seeking to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Another agency is concerning but maybe the situation calls for it. The Deep State is filled with left-wing union workers who can’t be fired. That doesn’t mean most aren’t terrific workers and we believe that is true. The President is trying to possibly form a department to protect him and Pompeo from our own government.

The report continues:

“[Maguire] said there were people inside the CIA who joined in the previous eight years [under Obama] and inside the government, and they were failing to give the president the intelligence he needed,” said a person who was pitched by Maguire and other Amyntor personnel.

Not only did he allegedly okay the spying according to the report, but the information was sent to a Soros-owned facility.

To support his claim, Maguire told at least two people that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, in coordination with a top official at the National Security Agency, authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Adding to these unsubstantiated claims, Maguire told the potential donors he also had evidence McMaster used a burner phone to send information gathered through the surveillance to a facility in Cyprus owned by George Soros.

If true, that’s a serious problem for Trump. He already has problems with Sessions and Tillerson, the media, the Congress, the world, and others. The President has tremendous courage to put up with the Deep State to make America great again.