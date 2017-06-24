Report of Noncitizens Voting in Presidential Elections: 594,000 to 5.7 million

The New York Times called Trump’s claim that 6 million illegal aliens voted in the election a “lie.” However, a new study points to a strong likelihood that he was probably accurate.

As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House.

Why not just turn our country over to the U.N. now and spare ourselves all this pain?

A widely cited libertarian and conservative research organization called Just Facts released their findings in a national report.

“A research group in New Jersey has taken a fresh look at postelection polling data and concluded that the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates,” according to The Washington Times.

Just Facts President James D. Agresti and his team of researchers reviewed data from a Harvard/YouGov study which includes a sample size of tens of thousands of voters, including non-citizens who admit they are not eligible to vote.

Agresti concluded that as many as 5.7 million illegals voted in 2008,a far higher figure than previously thought. In 2012, the figure was as high as 3.6 million, The Washington Times reported.

Agresti said he was conservative in his calculations. It would have given Trump the popular vote. It this is accurate, Hillary will probably have to stop saying she really won in 2016.

Vice President Mike Pence is currently leading an investigation into voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. If his findings replicate Agresti’s, the media is going to look ridiculous again.

Data used

Old Dominion conducted a study of the 2008 election and concluded somewhere between 38,000 and 2.8 million of the 18 million illegals living in the U.S. did vote.

Mr. Agresti used the same polling data to conclude 7.9 million illegals were illegally registered last year and 594,000 to 5.7 million voted.

How do we know all 7.9 million didn’t vote?

Left-wing professors say no illegal aliens voted. That of course is ridiculous. Some illegals admit they are voting.

Let’s not forget how lawless-Obama subtly told illegals to vote illegally.