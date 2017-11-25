Report North Korean Military Officials Love Fake News Reporters of Morning Joe

North Korean generals allegedly love Morning Joe – the MSNBC fake news show that was just caught taping their post-Thanksgiving show while pretending it was live. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski brought lying to a whole new level.

Brzezinski joked that she forgot to remove the guts from the turkey before cooking it and that is was still a little frozen when she served it.

“Joe didn’t notice. He ate the bag,” Willie Geist said.

Scarborough, still giggling, fired back, “It was good… the game last night made up for it.”

Morning Joe also called Republicans the Party of Pedophiles for not throwing Roy Moore under the bus based on accusations, The Hill reported.

It seems they have made a hit with people of like mind.

NBC News foreign correspondent Keir Simmons reported Thursday that a North Korean lieutenant colonel he spoke to watches MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and believes President Donald Trump is “mentally ill.”

Simmons landed a rare interview with the colonel and found out that military officials in North Korea watch “Morning Joe,” specifically for reports and discussions about their country, the Hill reported.

Mika and Joe must be so proud.