Report on Why UN Progressives, Despots Voted Against US

Rebecca Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute appeared on Fox News Friday to discuss the votes against the U.S. decision to state the obvious, Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. For too long, the U.S. has appeased a violent opposition bullying anyone who disagrees. Let’s support the President in a new approach. The old one hasn’t worked since the 1940s.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s courageous stand and memorable words should long be remembered. The U.S. has appeased despots and Progressive Europeans long enough, ignoring an ally in much need of support.

Prior to the UN Vote, she gave a remarkable speech.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is grateful to the United States for their vote in the UN and for declaring what we have said all along, Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. The declaration and the move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is long overdue and it is only what was promised by both Presidents Bush, Presidents Clinton and Obama.

