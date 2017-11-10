Report Papadopoulos Blames Trump for His Lies to the FBI

The man who seemingly only met once with a Trump advisory committee and had no other contact we know of with President Trump is now blaming Trump for his lies to the FBI.

He lied under oath – to the Feds – to protect Trump?

A report – a leak – claims George Papadopoulos lied out of loyalty to Trump and because he was following the company line, according to ABC News.

All Papadopoulos promised to do was set up a meeting for Trump with Putin — that’s not illegal.

The source is anonymous of course but the source has direct knowledge according to the report.

Trump had publicly denied that there had been any contact between his campaign and Russian officials, and Papadopoulos did not want to contradict the official line, the source said.

“It’s all fake news,” Trump said of any alleged connections in January. “It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen.”

According to federal court filings, Papadopoulos initially claimed his contacts with a professor who had deep ties in Russia “occurred before” he became an adviser to the campaign.

“In truth and in fact,” the filings read, “the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the Campaign.”

Papadopoulos was described by a Trump supporter as the “coffee boy” but he traveled to Russia several times. The first time he went to a conference, the campaign paid but all other trips were denied and he paid for them himself so far as we know.

The fact is, however, that if you lie to the Feds, it’s on you. Lying under oath is a federal offense and a serious violation of trust. It’s a poor reflection of his character.

I had a boss first beg, and then pressure me, to lie under oath to save the school from a lawsuit and I couldn’t because it’s an oath. He should not have lied either. It’s on him, not Trump.