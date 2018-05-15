Report Reveals Hillary Left Another American Hostage Behind Over Wording

A report by John Solomon of the hill reveals that a rescue attempt of an American hostage was attempted in 2009 – 2010 but Hillary Clinton scuttled it over wording in a statement demanded by the Iranians.

Retired FBI agent Robert Levinson was captured in iran while working for the CIA in 2007. The Iranians have denied knowing anything about him but have released photos of him in captivity.

THE LEVINSON RESCUE

In 2009, when Mueller ran the FBI, the bureau asked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to spend millions of his own dollars funding an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent, Robert Levinson, captured in Iran while working for the CIA in 2007.

That is the Deripaska mentioned in Mueller’s recent probe and who has recently been sanctioned by the Trump administration.

Deripaska was courted in the Levinson mission and McCabe was one of those doing the courting.

Deripaska’s lawyer says that he spent $25 million of his own money in response to entreaties from agents who said they couldn’t get the cash to ransom Levinson.

Allegedly, in 2010, it worked, and the plane was on the tarmac. The Iranians were ready to release Levinson but they wanted a change in wording on the statement concerning the release. The State Department wouldn’t go along with it and the plan was scuttled.

Hillary Clinton left an American hostage behind as she did the men of Benghazi if this report is accurate. She will say she knew nothing about it.

Solomon said it is definitely true. He has several sources who are beyond reproach.

