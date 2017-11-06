Report That Atheist Killer Devin Kelley Hated Christians

Texas Public Safety Officer Freeman Martin, a regional director, told CNN that what Devin Kelley did to the innocent churchgoers in Texas was “senseless” but it was a “domestic dispute”. His mother-in-law attended the First Baptist church where Kelley killed 26 people and wounded another 20.

“The suspect’s mother-in-law attended this church. We know that he had made threatening — threatening texts from him and we can’t go into details about that domestic situation that is continuing to be vetted and thoroughly investigated, but we wanted to get that out there. This was not racially motivated,” Martin said. “It wasn’t over religious beliefs. There was a domestic situation going on with the family and in-laws,” Martin said.

There is no doubt there was a domestic component but why did he go to a church if it wasn’t religious? In fact, there’s more evidence he hated Christians.

Paul Joseph Watson posted on Twitter that he was known to hate Christians.

“Person who went to school with Devin Kelley tells me he was an “emo” kid who hated Christians. Posted “I’m f*cked up” on FB Saturday night. Got in trouble for shooting people’s pets & generally shooting guns near people’s houses. Made numerous FB friend requests recently,” tweeted Watson on Monday.

Person who went to school with Devin Kelley tells me he was an “emo” kid who hated Christians. Posted “I’m fucked up” on FB Saturday night. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 6, 2017

There was a charge against him for shooting pets that had not been adjudicated.

He was a fan of Atheism. This is one post from his Facebook page.

People who knew him called him “creepy”, “weird”, an “outcast”, according to Daily Mail UK. He preached Atheism online and was very weird about it.

Patrick Boyce, who attended New Braunfels High School with the killer, told DailyMail.com: “He had a kid or two, fairly normal, but kinda quiet and lately seemed depressed.”

“He was the first atheist I met. He went Air Force after high school, got discharged but I don’t know why.”

Nina Rose Nava, who went to school with the gunman, wrote on Facebook: “In (sic) in complete shock! I legit just deleted him off my fb cause I couldn’t stand his post.”

“He was always talking about how people who believe in God we’re stupid and trying to preach his atheism”

Christopher Leo Longoria replied: “I removed him off FB for those same reasons! He was being super nagtive (sic) all the timd (sic).”