Report Two Nigerians to Be Charged in a Jussie Smollett Hoax

By
S.Noble
-
0
The persons of interest

The Jussie Smollett case appears to be coming to a conclusion and the persons of interest will reportedly be charged Friday for helping stage an attack on the actor at his direction.

A top source for CBS News said “We [investigators] believe the non-cooperating two witnesses are co-conspirators in a potentially staged attack” of Jussie Smollett. The “persons of interest” are of Nigerian descent and left for Nigeria the day of the attack, hours after. Chicago police say they both worked with Jussie Smollett as extras on the set of his show ‘Empire’.

The two men were picked up at the airport and are reportedly uncooperative. We want to know if they were wearing Maga hats.

The entire Maga attack tale appears to be a lie. In fact, everything appears to be a lie, a costly one.

Jussie Smollett lying through his teeth

A source with intimate knowledge of the Jussie Smollett investigation tells CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards the attack on Smollett was potentially orchestrated by the actor himself and involved two other men. Police have not confirmed.

An attorney for the two men in custody says she spoke with Chicago police detectives and charges (at least against the two brothers in custody) are expected before 5:45pm Friday. That is when the 48-Hour hold expires, according to reporter Charlie De Mar.

The left went wild when they heard the story and spread vicious gossip about Trump supporters. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris called it a “modern day lynching” before any facts were in evidence.

THE LEFT SCREAMED

The leftist celebrities, media, and politicians screamed hatefully at Trump supporters on social media and mainstream media. Will they now apologize?

Two senators who want to be President, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., last year introduced an anti-lynching bill that would make attacks like the one on Smollett a federal crime. They were particularly vehement in their attacks.

“This was an attempted modern-day lynching,” tweeted Harris. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

“The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I’m glad he’s safe,” Booker wrote. “To those in Congress who don’t feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime — I urge you to pay attention.”

The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act was introduced last June by Harris, Booker, and Tim Scott, R-S.C. — the Senate’s three black members — and it applies to lynchings motivated by a victim’s “actual or perceived religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.”

The act is propaganda. While Democrats were responsible for the lynchings in the 1800s and early part of the 1900s, they like to pretend the guilty parties were Republicans. And they get away with it.

Leave a Reply