Reporter Confirms 6 Spies Tried to Infiltrate Trump Campaign

Investigative Reporter John Solomon of The Hill has confirmed that at least six informants with long-established associations to the FBI or to U.S. or Western (British and Australian) intelligence and two Russians made contact with Trump business and campaign officials between March and October 2016.

All had the same story to lure Trump officials into their web. They had political dirt or stolen emails that would prove harmful to Hillary Clinton.

Solomon obtained this information by conducting over 50 interviews with witnesses and by reviewing court records.

Several contacts took place before the FBI formally launched a legally authorized probe into the Trump campaign on July 31, 2016.

It’s almost as if they were looking for evidence to put a case together. Hmmm….

Individuals contatcted were Donald Trump Jr., Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Carter Page, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Sam Clovis and General Michael Flynn.

Solomon found four new spies trying to infiltrate the Trump campaign. We knew about Professor Stefan Halper, Russian businessman Hank Greenberg, former MI6 agent Christopher Steele and former FBI informer Felix Sater.

The investigative reporter found four more but the U.S. government officials asked him not to reveal their names so as not to compromise them or their work.

