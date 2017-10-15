Reporter Grills Hillary Over Blaming Others…So She Blames Others

Hillary Clinton was grilled by British journalist Matt Frei for continuing to lay blame on others for her loss to Donald Trump last November.

Frei even debunked Clinton’s claim that her gender played a role in her loss, telling Clinton that voters put more weight on who she is versus gender. [How many voted FOR her because she is a woman?]

“Your dynastic appeal or perhaps it was the opposite: The fact that you were called Clinton, the fact that you were first lady basically trumped any novelty — if you forgive the term — of being the first female president of the United States. People looked at your name and your legacy more than they looked at your gender,” Frei said.

Guess who was blamed…wait for it….wait for it…Comey and Russia. She used her old familiar ‘perfect storm’ analogy.

And, yes, I take responsibility. Obviously, there were things I must have been able to do differently in order to have won. But at the end, there was this really perfect storm, and so you had the Comey letter and you had the enormous impact of the Russian theft of emails, the release of them by WikiLeaks, basically now a part of the Russian intelligence apparatus, and the weaponization of that. These were all new phenomena.

When Frei asked if she was still blaming others more than herself, she took “ultimate responsibility” and then ended with how it wasn’t her fault.

“No, I take ultimate responsibility, I don’t blame others, but I think it’s important that people understand what happened. It easy to say, ‘Well, you know she wasn’t a good candidate.’ Then why did lead all the way to the end, why did I get nominated overwhelmingly?” Clinton replied.

She’s also continuing the tale about her multiple abuses of our national security were mistakes, no-never-minds really that the media played up.

Hateful Hillary says she doesn’t hate anyone and has more reason to hate Jim Comey than Donald Trump does.