Reporter Has Details of Cesar Sayoc’s 2002 Chilling Bomb Threat

A reporter named Karla Ray has received Cesar Sayoc’s arrest record and other related information for a bomb threat he made in 2002. While he has been in trouble with the law multiple times since 1991, many of his crimes were petty, but not the bomb threat. It’s chilling.

In a series of tweets, Ms. Ray posted the derails of the report. In the report, he is quoted as saying his attack would be worse than 9/11.

“On the listed date and time, the defendant contacted a Florida Power & Light company at 4200 N. Flagler by telephone and threatened to blow up FPL and that “it would be worse than September 11. Defendant also threatened that something would happen to the FPL representative if they cut his electricity.”

In another report from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office, Sayoc was upset about the amount he was being billed, and told the FPL customer service rep “FPL will get what they deserve and will be worse than 9/11.” He reportedly told the customer service rep that he “doesn’t make threats, he makes promises,” and stated that he was “going to blow her head off.”

#BREAKING– I just obtained 2002 arrest affidavit related to Cesar Sayoc making bomb threat. It states he called FPL and said it would be ‘worse than September 11.’ #WFTV #CesarSayoc pic.twitter.com/vBnIQsFu1q — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) October 26, 2018

What is most chilling is this is a man who thought about massacre as far back as 2002.

He DJ’d only last night.

According to another WFTV reporter, Sam Smink, “Ultra Nightclub in West Palm Beach tells @WPTV #CesarSayoc, suspect in #MailBombings, DJ’ed at club LAST NIGHT.”

THESE WEREN’T HOAX DEVICES

In all likelihood, if any went off, they would have killed innocent workers.



THE ARREST RECORD