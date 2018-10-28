Reporter Interviews Caravan Member Wanted for Attempted Murder

According to Reuters, a new caravan of god-knows-who has formed in El Salvador and is on its way to the United States. There are over 300 in it and as it moves north, more will join.

As long as we have open borders, they will come and it will be very expensive socially and financially.

The second group of Hondurans was moving through Guatemala last week, and at one point numbered more than 1,000 people.

Migrants were offered jobs, healthcare, housing, and more if they stayed in Mexico but they turned it down because they want to break into the U.S.

The first group numbers somewhere between 7,000 and 14,000 and includes known criminals and perhaps terrorists.

This morning Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins spoke to one attempted murderer who has been deported and appears to be wanted for murder in Honduras as well.

He says he will go into the USA illegally and ask for a pardon for attempted murder. In a later discussion, it appeared that he is wanted in the U.S. and Honduras.

There is also evidence that communist/socialist groups are behind this astroturf caravan movement and even a Democrat senator wants it investigated.

DEMOCRAT SENATOR WANTS THIS INVESTIGATED

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) on Friday questioned the timing of the Honduran migrant caravan swelling to somewhere between 7,000 to 14,000 immediately before the 2018 midterms.

Speaking on CNN’s “New Day,” Warner told co-anchor John Berman that he was asking the intelligence community to probe the caravan’s timing and discover which groups could possibly be benefiting from news of the caravan’s unprecedented size ahead of contentious U.S. elections.