Reporter Presses Schumer on his Border Security Flip Flops

Fearless CBS reporter Marcia Kramer caught up with one of the biggest hypocrites in the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, and asked some tough questions regarding his changing positions on Border Security.

What makes her interview even more compelling is how the station plugged in video clips of Chucky previously spouting rhetoric that would probably be fully endorsed by President Trump today.

Ms. Kramer highlighted Schumer’s unequivocal statements slamming those who preferred substituting the term “undocumented workers” for illegal aliens. “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. Until the American people are convinced we can stop future flows of illegal immigration, we will make no progress in dealing with the millions of illegal immigrants who are here now…..”. Wonder when the last time someone heard Chuck, or any other Democrat uses that now forbidden term so easily. Have they used it at all?

Even more interesting, given today’s standoff, you can watch Schumer having stressed the need for hundreds of miles of fencing/barriers claiming, forcefully concluding with “We must do as much as we can to gain control of our borders as soon as possible…..”. And that was ten years ago!

Hats off to Marcia Kramer and CBS 2 in New York. The 3-minute clip is well worth watching.