Reporter Says Everyone’s “Already Getting Tired of Her [Elizabeth Warren]”!

Fakeahontas Elizabeth Warren hopes to become President but the smoke signals are not in her favor. Her fake DNA test irreparably harmed her. And that’s not all. According to a Boston Herald reporter Kimberly Atkins, when it comes to Elizabeth Warren, people are “already getting tired of her.”

The Boston Globe and the NY Times both ripped into Warren recently and told her not to run for the presidency after that DNA fiasco.

Warren even made a film stressing her fake heritage in which she claimed her father’s family didn’t want him to marry her mother because she was part Native-American. None of that was true.

In the end, Atkins mentions that Warren’s chief of staff is looking for a job with the fake Hispanic Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke. Her aides are leaving. Oh man, that’s gotta hurt!

Beto, promoted as the new JFK, spent just a bit shy of $80 million to not win the Texas Senate seat while Ted Cruz spent a little less than half that to win it. The Obamas and the youth seem to like the far-far-left Beto, but he will need a billion or two to have even a fighting chance.

No one wants the paleface. A poll in Massachusetts found a scant 32 percent support her presidency.

One fake Indian down, a fake Hispanic to go.

