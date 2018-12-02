Reporter Takes Photo Record of Migrants Leaving Filth & Disease

There are well over 6,000 Central American migrants camped out in Tijuana, Mexico, but with overcrowding and torrential rains heading in, city officials were forced to herd them onto buses to take them to another shelter about 15 miles further away from the border.

Some refused to leave because they want to stay close to the border, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Reports say the migrants were conned by leaders, but the con, according to many, was that they could come into the country illegally with ease.

About 2,267 migrants are being treated for health issues, ranging from respiratory infections, tuberculosis, chickenpox and other serious issues. Over 100 were reported to have lice and other skin infections.

LEAVING FILTH AND URINE

As they were moved out, clothes and trash were left behind. Much that was left behind was given to them for free. This is exactly what they have been doing along the route to the border as we reported.

They don’t appear grateful and they leave their filth behind for their benefactors to clean up. The migrants and drug cartels leave our border filled with filth also.

Fox reporter Kyle Rothenberg took video.

Tons of trash and clothes left behind by #caravan #migrants at the #TijuanaBorder shelter this morning. #Mexico police moved most of them about 15 miles away from the border yesterday to a different camp @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bU6tEyEeo0 — Kyle Rothenberg (@kylerothenberg) December 1, 2018

A variety of shots from inside the #Tijuana migrant shelter today – right next to the US #MexicanBorder @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2OgkV22jyZ — Kyle Rothenberg (@kylerothenberg) November 28, 2018

BRINGING CONTAGIOUS ILLNESS

A symphony of spitting and coughing here at the #TijuanaBorder #caravan – officials say 60% have respiratory infections…3 confirmed cases of TB, 4 HIV/AIDS cases, widespread lice, and it’s cold and raining today @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/9RS98NlOAC — Kyle Rothenberg (@kylerothenberg) November 29, 2018

There are reports that some of the ill are being flown for treatment in the U.S. — Ft. Benning, Georgia — to be treated. The CDC landed N71PG at Joe Foss Field San Diego to pick up sick illegals. The flights are cloaked in secrecy.