Reporters Balk at Off-Camera Press Beatings But Bill Clinton Did It

The Trump White House has been relentlessly vilified by the press, mostly over the Russia hoax, not over many real issues. The press secretary have been tempering the vitriol by holding a series of off-camera “gaggles” that can be used on the record, but aren’t televised.

Reporters have argued that they must have televised briefings, but White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the live briefings are not productive. In part, he said it’s because they are giving reporters a chance to become “YouTube stars.”

The angry Fourth Estate keeps asking the question over and over. They’ve gotten their answer but pretend otherwise. They simply want to badger the press secretary.

CNN is a good example of an impossible-to-please network

A snarky and dishonest CNN article yesterday, ’62 seconds of Sean Spicer not answering a simple question’, included the usual assault on Sean Spicer. Jim Acosta asked the White House press secretary “Why were cameras not allowed to record today’s daily press briefing?”

It has been answered and it’s obvious why.

Spicer said, “We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll continue to mix things up.” “Some days we will have them,” he said of cameras. “Some days we won’t.”

The article ranted about not getting an answer. The problem is they didn’t get the answer they could use to tear into the administration.

The press wants their vicious attacks televised. They want their faces on the screen because they think they’re the news.

Here’s a good example of a press beating

Yesterday, the President spoke to a gaggle of “beautiful Irish press” and asked one female reporter to “come over”. When she did, he said, “you have a nice smile.”

Daily Mail called it a “bizarre moment” and quoted Twitter liberals who were melting down. The snowflakes called it “vile”, “repulsive”, “gross”, “weird”, “inappropriate creep” as they apologized for the President.

Remember when a man could compliment a woman’s “nice smile”?

This is the kind of thing that makes reporters and their liberal readers impossible to please.

Non-televised briefings were not needed when Clinton was President.