Reprobate Avenatti Can’t Believe Judge Kavanaugh Was a Virgin

Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti has sunk to a new low — even for him. Avenatti says Judge Kavanaugh claiming he’s a virgin “shows he’s lying.”

“Are we going to get into a definition of sexual intercourse,” Avenatti asked.

“Does that mean he performed oral sex or had oral sex performed on him?”

“Does he want America to believe that the only thing that he did until well into his college years was effectively kiss or French kiss?”

Avenatti says “his claims during the interview will be shown to be demonstrably false.”

How does this perv know that? There were guys in the 1980s and even now who are virgins into adulthood. This man went to an all-boys Catholic school and plenty of the boys didn’t have sex.

He can’t believe because he’s a pig.

Judge Kavanaugh said he was a virgin in response to a direct question of whether or not he took part in any gang rapes. He said it was “outrageous” and he “never did any such thing”. He then explained he was a virgin.

In other words, he was asked if he gang raped women, so he explains he never had sex, now the media and creeps like Avenatti are condemning him for talking about his sex life.

So now Kavanaugh has to defend himself against an Avenatti gang rape charge with no evidence? He’s already required to defend himself against a near-rape and near-murder charge from Ms. Blasey and a penis-waving incident by a Ms. Ramirez — all with no evidence. On top of that, Democrats say there’s no presumption of innocence unless it’s a criminal case. Meanwhile, they’re accusing him of committing crimes.

With no evidence, he has to prove he’s not guilty. Blasey doesn’t even know when or where the incident happened.

Go to about 19:50 on the mark:

FUNNY CONSPIRACY ABOUT AVENATTI BEING PUNKED

There was a funny conspiracy theory floating around Twitter today spread by 4-Chan. The person who posted it on 4-Chan claimed he and his girlfriend tricked Avenatti into thinking he had a client who knew about the “trains of men” raping drugged out women.

The person, however, didn’t mention the fact that Avenatti said the alleged victim worked for the government and had security clearances. Also, Avenatti claims to have several witnesses.

We didn’t post it because it’s 4-Chan but Avenatti did immediately lock his tweets after it happened because he said Trump bots were trolling him.

In any case, it’s more likely 4-Chan is punking Trump supporters.

In any case, porny lawyer denied it, but it was funny.

Michael Avenatti, and the third accused against Kavanaugh, may have been a 4Chan spoof. Here is the 4Chan post saying so, & now Avenatti has locked his Twitter account. He also posted a statement in reply. He’s adamant this didn’t happen, but unclear why he locked his account. pic.twitter.com/QtCInh1fPv — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) September 25, 2018