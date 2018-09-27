Reprobate Lawyer Avenatti Gives an Idiotic Interview

Jake Tapper asked the creepy porn lawyer some good questions during his first outing since his explosive claims. He didn’t answer the questions.

If you are unfamiliar with his client, Julie Swetnick, click here.

The CNN host asked when he spoke with his client for the first time, was it before or after Ms. Blasey Ford’s story was published in The Washington Post. Avenatti said he couldn’t remember. It seems straight forward. How did he forget that major fact?

Avenatti won’t give CNN the names of the witnesses his client Ms. Swetnick says she can provide because CNN’s not the FBI.

He’s doing the devil’s work.