Republican Leadership Will Fund Lawless Sanctuary Cities

Sanctuary cities are ruining our country. The Democrats aren’t welcoming in landscapists and maids, they are welcoming and protecting everyone, including criminals and terrorists. If Americans really understood, they would choose a more orderly, lawful system.

The Democrats are doing it for votes and the Republicans are doing it for Big Business. It is lawlessness and we can see how it will turn out by simply looking at California. California is turning Socialist. In fact, it is Socialist.

Republican leadership will fund sanctuary cities in the next spending bill to be passed next week. As usual, it must be passed. It will give Democrats a huge victory and will be one more nail in the coffin of this country. It’s a slap in the face to the right-wing who put these clowns in office.

An aide gave this information to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“House and Senate leadership has rolled over and played dead on border security. When it comes to a border wall, they say it is not our problem. When it comes to funding sanctuary cities, they say it is not our problem. What they are essentially saying is we are going to pass bills with more Democrats than Republicans,” an aide told TheDCNF. “This is a sign to administration that leadership doesn’t care what the White House wants. Even though GOP members ran on these issues. Conservatives mean it. The administration means it.”

The White House are the ones acting like Republicans. The GOP leadership doesn’t care that the country is going Socialist because of the Third World Democrats pouring in illegally. They simply don’t care.

This isn’t about race, it’s about people who will vote far-left. The far-left are the people now in control of the Democrat Party.

How is this so different from what the Mayor of Oakland did? This is completely lawless and the GOP knows it. They have no more respect for the Constitution than the Democrats.