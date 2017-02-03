Republicans Said to Be Building Resistance to the Border Wall

What happens to Republicans if THEY don’t build the wall?

CNN, a popular left-wing fake news outlet, reports that A growing number of congressional Republicans are objecting to the cost and viability of the Trump border wall proposal.

Many [the number was not specified by CNN] bluntly told CNN they’d likely vote against any Trump plan that is not fully offset with spending cuts, while others questioned whether Trump’s vision would adequately resolve the problems at the border.

“If you’re going to spend that kind of money, you’re going to have to show me where you’re going to get that money,” said Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a key swing vote who has already broken with Trump over his nominee for secretary of education.

“I don’t see how you can get a bill like that through (Congress) without offsets,” she added.

“I don’t see how that’s possible.”

Murkowski is a RINO.

No. 2 Republican John Cornyn is “deeply skeptical” according to CNN. He is suddenly worried about money.

Perhaps our government could stop funding foreign governments that hate us.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said Mexico won’t pay and the wall must include technology, individuals, drones, observations, etc. Trump has agreed with that.

“I don’t want to see any spending, additional spending on anything done that is not paid for,” said Sen. Bob Corker, Republican of Tennessee, when asked about the wall.

The House and Senate appropriations said it would be difficult to find the money.

Amazing how Republicans found money for Barack Obama and approved every spending plan but suddenly, now, they found their fiscal souls. They should have found their way eight years ago.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a close McConnell ally who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said: “Everything we spend we need to find a way to pay for.”

In the House, Trump could also face a wall of resistance from deficit hawks like Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.

“It looks like they’re going to blow up our budget,” Amash warned.

A lot of this supposed resistance could be more fake news from CNN.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the cost could range from $12 billion-$15 billion, while Ryan suggested that the project may not be fully offset with spending cuts, saying the wall is “a national security priority.”

The top Republican congressional leaders said last week they will make available billions of dollars to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall that President Trump ordered via executive action a day earlier.

“We are on the same page,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said of the agenda being pursued by Trump and the GOP-led Congress.

While Trump’s executive measures on border security left the specifics of the wall’s funding unclear, Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed complete cooperation, as they addressed reporter questions on the sidelines of their annual Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.

“We intend to address the wall issue ourselves,” McConnell said.