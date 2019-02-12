Update: Latest news on Fox says the beds were increased, not reduced as we reported here. However, other reports say beds were reduced.

Timid Republicans tentatively agreed Monday night to far less money for President Donald Trump’s border wall than the White House’s $5.7 billion which was already a compromise with Democrats (Socialists). They appear to have settled for a figure of nearly $1.375 billion for a fence or bollard barriers, according to The Daily Caller. The funding measure is through the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30.

The agreement with the Socialists negotiating for the Democrat Party means 55 miles of new something, maybe fencing — constructed through existing designs such as metal slats instead of a concrete wall — but far less than the 215 miles the White House demanded in December. The Daily Caller says it’s bollards. We will find out some time today.

The fencing would be built in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

“With the government being shut down, the specter of another shutdown this close, what brought us back together I thought tonight was we didn’t want that to happen” again, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

The pact also includes increases for new technologies such as advanced screening at border entry points, humanitarian aid sought by Democrats, and additional customs officers.

WHAT HUMANITARIAN AID — WE NEED THE DETAILS ON THAT!

The humanitarian aid could include things we don’t want to be included so let’s keep our eyes on that.

This weekend, Shelby pulled the plug on the talks over Democratic demands to limit immigrant detentions by federal authorities, but Democrats gave that up. They wanted reduced numbers of beds for violent criminal aliens and a cap on detentions.

They appear to have gotten the reduced beds which means a release of thousands.

According to The Daily Caller, the agreement reportedly includes $1.375 billion for physical barriers, which would be bollard, or basically a concrete-filled barrier that protect office buildings and shopping malls across the U.S. There would also be nearly a 17 percent drop in ICE beds, bringing the number to 40,520 overall, over 8,000 beds, in which Republicans have pushed back against, saying more criminals will be on the streets if they are not in ICE custody.

TRUMP’S BOTTOM LINE

Last night, Trump gave his bottom line.

“I will never sign a bill that forces the mass release of island criminals into our country. I will never oppose or in any way mistreat our great heroes from ICE, border patrol and law enforcement,” Trump declared in his first campaign rally of the 2020 presidential election cycle, adding “we will always stand with those brave men and women. We will always be with them. We will take care of them just like they take care of us.”

SEAN HANNITY REACTS

“By the way on this new so-called compromise, I am getting details…1.3 billion?” Hannity asked, referring to a figure reportedly agreed upon by lawmakers that is far lower than Trump has demanded for border security funding. “That’s not a– not even a wall, a barrier?” Hannity continued. “I’m going to tell [you] this tonight we will get back into this tomorrow. Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain [it.]”

