Republicans Won Big in the Senate, the Most Important Chamber

If we had to lose a Chamber, thank God it was the House and not the Senate. Republicans won big in the Senate and will have 52 to 55 seats. No longer do we have to worry about Republicrats Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

The Senate can keep appointing people, including judges. It will put a big dent in the judicial tyrant problem. They will also stop any major policy initiatives.

The House wasn’t lost by all that many seats and there might be some Democrats who will cooperate with Republicans.

Democrats in the House will make life miserable but won’t achieve much.

We had some great wins all-around for a mid-term.

Republican Mike Braun defeated incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) by 10 points in Indiana. God bless Indiana!

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) defeated incumbent fake moderate Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) by more than 10 points. That was terrific!

Attorney General Josh Hawley (R-MO) won over incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), by six points. She never should have won ever but the last candidate said the wrong thing and he couldn’t beat a fly.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) fought against a nearly one hundred million dollar challenge by fake Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX). He ended up winning by 2.6 points. Admittedly, that’s scary-close in Texas, but fake Hispanic Robert Francis is being deceitfully billed as the new JFK and he had so much money.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) trounced ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen (D-TN) in Tennessee by almost 11 points. Yay! Sorry, Taylor Swift.

Florida, Arizona, and Montana are still uncertain since the opponents are within a hair’s breadth of each other.

Democrats flipped one senate seat in Nevada. Jacky Rosen squeaked out a victory over Dean Heller. Heller used to be a never-Trumper but found religion. It wasn’t enough.