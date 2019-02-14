Repubs Pray for President Trump to Sign the 1,159-Page Spending Bill

Senator Grassley opened the session today with a prayer even though most Senate sessions are opened by the pledge and an announcement of who is giving the daily prayer. He wanted to make sure people know how desperate they are to avoid a shutdown and pass the 1,159-page spending bill. The President’s people said a shutdown would harm the economy, and many Republicans don’t believe in shutdowns.
Democrats have them over a hot fire. It’s either this or a shutdown that will hurt the economy. The shutdown won’t help.
The bill is disgusting. It codifies the lack of border security. With Democrats running the House, there will be no cooperation.
“Let’s all pray that the president will have the wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn’t shut down,” Grassley said before leading the chamber in the pledge of allegiance.
Sen. @ChuckGrassley: “Let’s all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so government doesn’t shut down.” pic.twitter.com/phUQOfdYC7
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 14, 2019
1,159-Page Funding-Poison Pill Bill Filed for House, Senate Fast Track – Updated
The bill actually “prohibits” building any barrier except in designated areas of Texas that are part of the Rio Grande Valley.