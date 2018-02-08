Retaliation After Clear Evidence of Democrat Collusion with Russians

The left-wing Campaign for Accountability, which has teamed up with the leftist Intercept in the past, launched an attack on Chairman Devin Nunes and his committee, the House Intelligence Committee. They filed an ethics complaint. This is as his committee’s corruption probe gets close to Hillary Clinton.

The leftist “watchdog” claims Nunes leaked in order to punish Fusion GPS.

Why haven’t they asked for a review of Dianne Feinstein who leaked entire testimony?

Rep. Nunes this week said there is clear evidence the Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians. That was last week, before we found out that the FBI informant William D. Campbell testified before three congressional committees that Hillary was engaged in a possible pay-to-play with the Russians.

.@DevinNunes: “We have an active investigation into the State Department. There’s clear evidence that @HillaryClinton colluded with the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/AfdFIQYnOS — Andrew Sarega (@AndrewSarega) February 8, 2018

The FBI informant ties Hillary Clinton to the Russian bribery scheme and claims to have evidence.

ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST NUNES FROM THE LEFT

Last year, Devin Nunes faced a false ethics report and here we go again. It took months for Nunes to be exonerated and he had to temporarily step down as Chair. There were calls from the Democrats for him to resign.

In April of last year, he was under investigation because of public reports that he “may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information.” It was a referral from left-wing groups tied to the Campaign for Accountability such as CREW, which receives funding from George Soros.

Devin Nunes was only cleared last month. This is what Democrats do now. They are Alinskyites with little to no regard to the truth.

They want him to step aside.

It’s rather amusing given Adam Schiff’s penchant for leaking.

This comes after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly threatened Devin Nunes and the committee.

Nunes and his committee recently exposed corruption by top FBI/DoJ officials. They are currently investigating the State Department’s role.

This time, Nunes must tell the left-wing ethics department he will not step aside.

Check this out:

What DC Media won’t report https://t.co/RHZpeyI9S0 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) February 8, 2018

Currently, the courageous congressman is trolling CNN. He’s a hero!