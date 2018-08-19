Retired General Calls Communist Brennan a “Clear and Present Danger”

RETIRED GENERAL SAYS REVOKING THE COMMUNIST’S SECURITY CLEARANCE WAS THE RIGHT MOVE

Retired Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata says revoking Communist John Brennan’s security clearance was the right move by President Trump.

The general said he should never have had the security clearance.

He called Brennan an embarrassment to the intelligence community. The general went through a litany of errors and lies by the former CIA director. When he was station chief, Brennan “messed up” but he “moved up”.

Brennan’s supporting the overthrow of this President. That alone, Tata said, is enough evidence right there to get rid of him.

“I’ve made my feelings known about Mr. Brennan. I think most Americans look at our national intelligence experts as being above politics,” Kennedy said. “Mr. Brennan has demonstrated that that’s not the case. He’s been totally political. I think I called him a butthead and I meant it. I think he’s given the national intelligence community a bad name.”

“John Brennan is a clear and present danger and a threat to this nation,” Tata concluded. “He supports the overthrow of this particular president. And he needed to have his access to information revoked.”

How did a guy who voted for a Soviet-tied Communist Gus Hall become the head of the CIA anyway?