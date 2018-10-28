Rev Al Gets a Response to His Vile Comments & Then There’s Blexit

Instead of being happy for the 400 young black leaders who made it to the White House leadership summit on Saturday, Reverand Al, race-baiter extraordinaire, trashed the entire event. Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA responded.

“Reverend Al, if you really cared about progress in the black community, wouldn’t you be praising this?” he asked.

There were thousands of applications for this summit and these kids are the best of the best. Many of these kids are poor and were thrilled to be in the White House.

Mr. Kirk said, “It’s one of the most contemptible things I have heard him say.”

“Reverend Al, if you really cared about progress in the black community, wouldn’t you be praising this?” –@charliekirk11 fires back at Al Sharpton for calling Trump’s Young Black Leadership Summit a ‘photo op’ pic.twitter.com/hCmBfSPWAK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 28, 2018

In case you missed it, this is what Al said.

Discussing Trump and how he used young blacks for another photo op at the White House today instead of discussing issues of importance, this time he called it a “young black leadership summit”. Shameful. #DeadlineWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/hL44xfWs6E — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 26, 2018

BLEXIT!

Candace Owens of Turning Point is launching Blexit — the Black exit from the Democrat Party. They are a threat to Reverend Al who only knows hate and threats. He has lost his way.

#BLEXIT – The BLACK EXIT from the Democratic Party.@RealCandaceO has been working on this for awhile and we’re launching it HERE at #YBLS2018 Retweet if you’re with us and think it’s time for Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party FOR GOOD! pic.twitter.com/jWQdmO9LKT — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) October 27, 2018

There is no group in America that has been more lied to, more abused, or more taken advantage of by the Democrats than black people. At long last, we can return the favor by ENDING their stranglehold on our votes. Support the #BLEXIT today, Patriots! https://t.co/1kEDqZWKUF — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 28, 2018

At long last, https://t.co/nUoq5DBrzU is launched!!! The official Black Exit from the Democrat Party. NO MORE ENSLAVED MINDS. AMERICA FIRST. Support our movement by visiting https://t.co/nUoq5DBrzU today!!! WE ARE FREE!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sIYzRHyPXx — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 27, 2018