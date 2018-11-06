Rev Farrakhan Chants, “Death to Israel, Death to America” In Teheran

Louis Farrakhan, leader of The Nation of Islam, traveled to Iran in anticipation of the United States reimplementing sanctions against the nation, Fox News reports.

Speaking alongside Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee to Iranian law students, Farrakhan referred to the United States as “Satan”.

The renowned bigot expressed his support for Iran’s opposition to the U.S. and Israel. “I understand how the enemies have plotted against the Iranian people and I would like to stay alongside you to stop their plots,” he said.

DEATH TO AMERICA, DEATH TO ISRAEL

Farrakhan literally led chants of “Death to America! Death to Israel!” as President Donald Trump announced the upcoming sanctions.

Hate Reverend Louis Farrakhan said to an Iranian audience in Farsi, “Death to…”, prompting the audience to fill in the word,”…America”. He then chanted, “Death to Israel”. And he did it more than once.

Iran state TV news presenter: Listen to leader of Nation of Islam chanting “Death to America” Farrakhan [in Farsi]: “Death to…”

Audience: “…America” pic.twitter.com/p0qGfHHfg0 — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) November 4, 2018

SIDES WITH IRAN

“Today, I warn the American government that sanctioning Iran is a big mistake,” the 85-year-old said at the meeting before leading the chants.

“I understand how the enemies have plotted against the Iranian people and I would like to stay alongside you to stop their plots,” he told Rezaee, also slamming the US for its alliance with Saudi Arabia which was allegedly being used to “divide all Muslims.”

Recently, the Satanic black reverend compared Jews with “termites’ and that clip is still posted to Twitter. He is a homophobe, a misogynist, and he hates whites, the police, Israel, and the U.S. He conspires with our enemies.

DEMOCRATS AND MEDIA LOVE THE GUY

Democrat leaders do NOT denounce Farrakhan and many embrace him. It makes sense really. They hate America too and many hate Israel, don’t kid yourself.

Rep. Danny Davis (D., Ill.), called Farrakhan “an outstanding human being.” Keith Ellison worked for him and had a longstanding relationship with him. Women’s March leaders Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour have defended him and condemned his opponents.

In 2005, the Black [Far-Left] Caucus met with Farrakhan, photos below.

In 2009, Maxine Waters consulted with him about putting New Orleans on the national agenda. Farrakhan offered to formulate policy with the caucus including some easily recognizable faces like Al Green who keeps trying to impeach the President.

The media, except for Jake Tapper, look away and people like the Clintons share a stage with him, most recently at the Aretha Franklin funeral. Democrats will not condemn him.